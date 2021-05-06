Comscore First Quarter Loss Grows to $36.4 Million

Comscore posted a loss in the first quarter, but reported a small increase in revenue.

The report follows Comscore resetting its finances with a $204 million investment from Charter, Qurate Retail and Cerberus.

The first quarter net loss was $36.4 million, or 49 cents a share, compared to a $13.2 million loss, or $19 cents a share, a year ago. The 2021 loss includes a $15.3 million non-chase charge related to the recapitalization.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.6 million, compared to $6.4 million a year ago. The company said higher data costs caused the decline.

Revenues increased to $90.3 million from $89.5 million a year ago.

Ratings and planning revenue was $65.8 million, up front $63.5 million a year ago.

Comscore said it expected that 2021 revenue will post a 3% to 5% increase and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6% to 8%.

"Completing our investment this quarter with Charter, Qurate and Cerberus was a critical strategic step for Comscore. This transaction gave us access to expanded rights with our data sets and created additional momentum behind our efforts to shift the media and advertising industry to census-based measurement at a time that the industry needs Comscore more than ever,” said CEO Bill Livek.

“Combined with the financial flexibility and liquidity created by the transaction, we are now positioned to reestablish revenue growth across our business," Livek said.