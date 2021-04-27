ViacomCBS Expands TV Ratings Deal with Comscore

ViacomCBS has signed a new agreement with Comscore that provides for expanded TV measurement services for ViacomCBS’s broadcast and cable networks.

The deal comes as the networks -- represented by the VAB -- are fighting with Nielsen, claiming that the top ratings service undercounted viewers during the pandemic.

Comscore had been providing measurement for ViacomCBS’s linear TV networks since 2014 and has also been developing advanced audiences to support Viacom’s Vantage targeted platform.

The new, expanded agreement goes beyond advanced advertising, and will enable ViacomCBS to guarantee its traditional linear advertising campaigns on Comscore's national TV currency

"Under its new ownership structure, Comscore is making meaningful strides in investment, engineering, and product innovation to support the industry's evolving needs as a cornerstone measurement provider," said John Halley, chief operating officer of advertising revenue at ViacomCBS. "We believe Comscore can drive significant value for ViacomCBS, helping us achieve our goals around cross-screen measurement, while supporting our efforts toward a diversified currency strategy."

Earlier this year, Comscore wiped out its debt by securing a $204 million investment from Charter Communications, Qurate Retail and Cerberus.

"We highly value our innovative partnership with ViacomCBSand are now pleased to expand the relationship to include traditional linear currency solutions," said Carol Hinnant, chief revenue officer, Comscore. "Once again we are proud to partner with ViacomCBS to change the currency landscape."

