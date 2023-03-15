Speedvision Zooms Onto Allen Media Group’s Free Streaming Platforms

Allen Media Group said that it has added the relaunched Speedvision free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel to its free streaming platforms, Local Now, Sports.TV and theGrio streaming app.

“We are excited to be partnering with Speedvision to bring our viewers more free premium automotive content,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “We are continuously expanding our special interests and lifestyle content library in order to provide our audience diverse entertainment.”

The new Speedvision FAST channel offers programming on topics ranging from car building and garages to automotive history and auto auctions. Series including Graveyard Carz, Gearz and Two Guys Garage.

“The original Speedvision was the best media brand ever offered to the auto enthusiast audience and those fans still see it as the high-water mark in the genre,” CEO Robert Scanlon, a co-founder of the original network in 1995, said. “I know from first-hand experience that the team of content creators and strategic partners that we’ve enlisted for the new Speedvision will match and build upon the legacy of the original, which has been imitated many times but never equaled.”

AMG now streams more than 450 FAST channels. ■