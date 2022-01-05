Byron Allen’s New Digital Division Launches Streaming Sports.TV

The new Allen Media Digital division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, announced the official launch of Sports.TV, a free streaming platform.

Soft-launched last month , Sports.TV aggregates sports, news, movies and documentaries from networks and TV stations to connect sports fans to their favorite teams, games, players, highlights, podcasts and scores on multiple devices.

Later this year, Allen Digital plans for Sports.TV to carry regional sports networks, pay-per-view events and handle commerce for ticket and merchandise sales, as well as sports betting.

(Image credit: Allen Media Group)

“After many years, we have successfully combined the world’s two favorite words--sports and free. Advertisers spend more than $50 billion per year to reach this highly-coveted sports demographic, and I’m happy to announce that Sport.TV has already received enormous ad support,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Sports.TV is an innovative free-streaming service connecting sports fans to their favorite sports content, giving our subscribers complete access to all of their favorite teams and players on every device 24/7 for free.”

Among the channels available on Sport.TV at launch are Pac12 Insider, HBCUGo.TV, World Poker Tour, Pursuit Up TV, Swerve Sports, SportsGrid, For the Fans, Fight Network, Impact Wrestling, Black Belt TV, MMA TV, Campus Lore, Allied Esports, Outside TV, Horse & Country, NHRA TV, and Racing America.

Sports.TV is now available across digital platforms including Apple iOS/iPhone/iPad, Android, Fire TV, and Android TV, and is also available on the worldwide web, and is coming soon to the Roku and Apple TV digital platforms.

Sport.TV is part of Allen’s burgeoning media empire that includes television stations, cable networks, streaming services and production studios. ■