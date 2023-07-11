Soft 'Lincoln Lawyer' Season 2 Debut Delivers a Strong Verdict: The Top Subscription Streaming Service Is In a Major Slump -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for July 3-9

Marking a huge miss for what Netflix hoped would be an enduring franchise, the first five season 2 episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer garnered just 31.4 million viewing hours in their first four days on Netflix's global platform.

That compares rather unfavorably to the 108 million viewing hours the series garnered in its first week back in May 2022.

Last week also featured another disappointing season premiere performance for Netflix, with the third campaign of The Witcher debuting to just 73 million streaming hours. That was roughly half of what the season 2 premiere generated in December 2021.

In week 2, The Witcher: Season 3 failed to build on that tepid performance, drawing just 66.5 million streaming hours during the week of July 3-9. That was still a big enough number to lead Netflix's global platform for the week across all four categories

As measured by Netflix's "Global Top 10" ranker and tallied by Next TV last month, Netflix viewing was down around 4% year over year.

The Out-Laws, Netflix’s bank-robbery-themed film comedy, also debuted last week, only managing to scrape together a low 31.7 million hours viewed ... and a 23% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Colombian melodrama The Surrogacy ceded the top spot on the international television ranking to Korean thriller Celebrity: Season 1, which had a surprising jump of over 30 million viewing hours between its debut on June 30 and last week, finishing with 49.9 million viewing hours last week.

