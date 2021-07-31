Sling TV Adds 3 Channels From Cinedigm to Lineup
Subscribers can watch Docurama, Dove Channel, CONtv
Cinedigm said it reached an agreement that puts three of its streaming channels on Dish’s Sling TV service.
The three channels are Dove Channel, CONtv and Docurama.
"Since its inception, Sling TV has been at the forefront of live TV streaming," said Jennifer Soltesz, VP of Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. "Working with Sling TV not only allows us to reach a diverse, new audience, but it gives us a partner with the same forward-thinking drive. We can't wait to show these new customers the amazing networks Cinedigm has to offer."
Cinedigm has been broadening the distribution of its subscription and free streaming channels, as well as creating new ones.
The company reported a big increase in streaming revenue during its most recent quarter.
When Dish reported its results for the first quarter in April, it said Sling had 2.37 million subscribers, down 100,000.
