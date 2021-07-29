HBO and Dish End 3-year-old Carriage Battle

Dish Network said that it has made a new agreement with AT&T’s WarnerMedia that finally gives Dish TV subscribers access to HBO Max, as well as HBO and Cinemax.

HBO has been off Dish since November 2018.

Under the deal, Dish customers can get HBO Max at a discounted price for up to 12 months, paying $12 per month for HBO Max’s Ad Free version, instead of the standard $14.99 month price. Additionally, Dish TV customers will get six live channels, including HBO, HBO Family and HBO Signature, as well as access to thousands of movies and shows on demand.

Dish customers can also get a 10-day free preview of HBO and Cinemax as part of the deal. If they decide to subscribe to Cinemax, it will cost $10 per month.

“Our number one priority at Dish is and always has been to provide our customers the best entertainment experience,” said Brian Neylon, group president, Dish TV. “Our customers now have greater choice in the content they can access. HBO Max and Cinemax offer iconic, beloved and acclaimed content that our customers will enjoy.”

HBO disappeared from Dish as AT&T, owner of rival satellite service DirecTV, was acquiring Warner Media. At the time Dish accused AT&T of looking to keep its content from competitors.

This year AT&T has made deals to spin off both DirecTV and its WarnerMedia unit.

The deal provides new subscriber opportunities for HBO services with Dish customers. AT&T already is coming off adding 2.8 million domestic HBO Max and HBO subscribers in the second quarter, raising its total to 47 million domestically--up 10.7 million year over year--and 67.5 million globally. AT&T now says it expects to have 70 million to 73 million global HBO Max and HBO subscribers by the end of the year.

Dish has about 8.7 million subscribers in the U.S., even after subtracting 230,000 in the first quarter. The new deal does not include Sling TV, Dish’s OTT extension.

“When we launched HBO Max, we set out to make it available to customers everywhere they chose to access premium content, and today’s launch with Dish is a key addition to our distribution strategy for the platform,” said Scott Miller, executive VP of business & legal affairs for WarnerMedia. “We’re excited that Dish customers can now access all that HBO Max – as well as our premium linear networks –have to offer.”