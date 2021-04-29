Dish Network Loses 230,000 Subscribers in First Quarter

Dish Network’s first-quarter net income and revenues rose despite the loss of about 230,000 pay-TV subscribers.

Dish said the drop in subscribers was smaller than the 413,000 that departed a year ago. The company now has 11.06 million pay-TV subscribers.

Also Read: Satellite TV: Five Years, That’s All You’ve Got

Dish TV fell by 130,000 8.69 million subscribers in the first quarter from 8.82 million at the end of the year. It also lost 100,0000 subscribers to Sling TV, which now has 2.37 million subscribers.

Also Read: Sinclair RSNs Face 'Tumultuous’ Period, Analyst Says

A year ago, the company had 11.32 million pay TV customers, with 9.01 million subscribing to Dish TV and 2.31 million on Sling TV.

Also Read: Magnite: Sling TV Saw Programmatic Growth in 2020

First quarter net income was $630 million, or 99 cents a share, compared to $73 million, or 13 cents a year a year ago.

Revenue rose to $4.50 billion from $3.22 billion.

Dish also said retail wireless net subscribers dropped by 151,000 to 8.89 million.