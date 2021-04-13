Magnite: Sling TV Saw Programmatic Growth in 2020

Magnite and Dish Media said that Sling TV generated an increase in programmatic spending via the Magnite platform in 2020.

Magnite said marketers used more addressable campaigns and took advantage of live viewership on over-the-top and connected TV platforms.

“In what has been a challenging year for most, we’re fortunate to have been able to identify opportunities in the market and deliver results for one of our most valuable partners," commented Chris Signore, VP of publisher partnerships at Magnite. "With Magnite’s built-for-video tech stack, which is capable of supporting addressable and live CTV, we were able to help Sling TV earn the full value of their premium inventory and audience data.”

Magnite and Dish Media have worked together for five years to make buying live TV inventory via programmatic technology simpler and more accessible.

“Magnite has made significant strides to streamline the programmatic buying experience for CTV platforms like Sling TV, unlocking new opportunities for both publishers and buyers,” said Dave Antonelli, director of Sling TV sales at Dish Media. “We look forward to continuing to innovate with Magnite to make a meaningful impact on the growing CTV marketplace.”