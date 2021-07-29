Cinedigm Building a Streaming Channel Around Real Madrid

Cinedigm said it will be launching a new free streaming channel built around the Real Madrid soccer team, one of the most popular sides in the world..

Real Madrid TV is expected to start up before the start of the 2021-2022 season and stream two or three matches per week (on delay) when the team is in action. The channel will also feature thousands of hours of fan-centric content for football fans.

The channel will be available in the U.S. and Canada on linear and ad-supported VOD platforms via connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media streaming devices and web browsers.

Cinedigm has been expanding its subscription and ad supported streaming channels, targeting partnerships with popular sports brands like Real Madrid and celebrities. The company recently announced plans to launch The Elvis Presley Channel . It also made a deal to aggressively up the tempo of The Country Network’s streaming distribution .

"Soccer is the most popular sport in the world with an extreme level of fandom,” said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “Partnering with Real Madrid and giving this global club an exclusive home to many of the biggest OTT distribution partners in North America, will allow viewers to experience never before released content in the United States. Fans will feel like they are part of all the action with interviews, matches and news they can’t get anywhere else, and content will be refreshed weekly to keep fans engaged.”

Founded in 1902, Real Madrid has won the Champions League a record 13 times

Programming on the channel will include live press conferences, interviews, live training sessions, classic matches, magazine shows, team new programming and other features.

The network of distributors that currency carry Cinedigm channels include The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Samsung, TCL and Tubi.