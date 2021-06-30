Cinedigm Makes Deal To Launch Elvis Presley Channel

The King of Rock and Roll is going over the top.

Cinedigm has made a deal with Elvis Presley Enterprises to launch The Elvis Presley Channel, an ad-supported VOD and linear streaming service.

The channel will feature archival content and specials featuring Presley, as well as music content from other influential rock and roll artists such as Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison.

The Elvis Presley Channel is expected to launch in early 2022 and will be available in the United State and Canada via connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media streaming devices and the web.

Cinedigm already has relationships in place with distributors including Samsung, Pluto TV, Hulu, Amazon and Tubi.

"There are few individuals more iconic than Elvis Presley, he transcends time, genre and medium," said Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "The opportunity to build a branded channel around Elvis opens up streaming possibilities to an entirely new demographic in the fastest-growing segment of the ad-supported business. The channel will allow a whole new audience to experience Elvis, while also giving his fans a more in-depth look at their idol."

Cinedigm said it was looking to create channels around iconic individuals and sports teams. Already, one of its most popular networks is The Bob Ross Channel, showcasing the well-known painter.

"We are thrilled to partner with Cinedigm to launch The Elvis Presley Channel," said Marc Rosen, president, entertainment, Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises. "The Elvis fandom is incredibly passionate, and Cinedigm is best-in-class when it comes to serving fervent fan bases."