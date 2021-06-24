Cinedigm To Amp Up Streaming Distribution of The Country Network

Cinedigm said it made a deal with The Country Network to implement an aggressive streaming distribution strategy for the linear music cable TV channel.

The Country Music will expand its footprint with the creation of free ad-supported streaming television channels, ad-supported VOD and MVPD offerings that will be made available via connected TVs, digital set-top-boxes, streaming devices and on the web.

"Country music has one of the most engaged demographics across the medium,” said Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “As chord cutting continues to happen, Cinedigm is partnering with The Country Network to expand its reach to a very enthusiastic audience. Music has been at the forefront of digital consumption for decades, so it’s only natural for the channel to take its next step in the technological evolution of streaming. We’re thrilled to be stepping in at this important moment as we help broadcast and cable networks expand into the fastest growing segment of the ad-supported business.”

The Country Network currently reaches 40 million households in 51 markets through cable and over-the-air broadcast.

"We are excited to partner with such an innovative streaming company as Cinedigm," said Tim Eaton, president & CEO, The Country Network. “Following the footsteps of Cinedigm's history with quality entertainment, TCN takes pride in the high quality of our content. We record our original shows in 4K and sweeten all the music for a dynamic customer experience. Working with an industry leader like Cinedigm, places TCN in a position to expand the family of viewers while delivering a high-quality entertainment network.”

The Country Network features blocs of music videos, plus specials specials featuring the likes of Kevin Costner and comedian William Lee Martin. Other programming on the network includes Top 20 Countdown, Live at Margaritaville and Sunday’s Kind of Country.

Through premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm’s streaming portfolio includes channels for fans of indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, such as he Bob Ross Channel.