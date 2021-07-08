YouTube TV Launches Cinedigm Channels as $4.99 Add-Ons

Cinedigm's ConTV channel is available via YouTube TV as an add-on

YouTube TV has launched three premium channels from Cinedigm as add-ons.

Cinedigm’s Dove Channel, ConTV and Docurama are available for $4.99 a month each.

“Digital broadcasting has revolutionized television, because it has found a way to work with customers on their terms,” said Jennifer Soltesz, VP of business development & strategy at Cinedigm. “Cinedigm is thrilled to expand the footprint of our streaming channels and introduce a whole new streaming audience to our enthusiast channels on YouTube TV. We look forward to launching additional channels to YouTube TV’s line-up of add-on channels over the next couple months.”

Cinedigm has been expanding its streaming business with a collection of both subscription VOD services and ad-supported channels.

Earlier this month, Cinedigm announced the launch of the Elvis Presley Channel a s an ad-supported VOD and linear streaming service.

Docurama features documentaries including Gangster Empire: Rise of the Mob, Beatles: How the Beatles Changed the World & Rick Steves’ Europe.

Dove Channel provides family-friendly television series and movies. Titles include classic films like Abbott and Costello, young adult series H2O: Just Add Water and faith favorites such as I’m in Love With a Church Girl.

ConTV focuses on action, thrillers, anime, science fiction and fantasy content, with films including Acceleration, 4GOT10 and Anna.

YouTube TV is one of the biggest of the virtual multichannel video programming distributors, offering more than 80 channels for a base price of $64.99 a month. It is currently offering new users a rate of $54.99 for their first three months.