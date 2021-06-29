Law&Crime Launched On YouTube TV As Add-On Channel for $1.99 a Month

Dan Abrams’ Law&Crime channel has been added to YouTube TV as an add on channel.

YouTube subscribers can add Law&Crime for an additional $1.99 a month.

YouTube TV is the second-biggest of the streaming virtual multichannel video programming distributors (MVPD) with about 3 million subscribers.

The channel was recently launched on NBCUniversal's Peacock and The Roku Channel.

Law&Crime features live coverage of trials. This week, it is following the trial of real estate heir Robert Durst. Last week, it covered the sentencing of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of killing George Floyd.

The network also has some weekly series, including Coptales with Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin.

Abrams is a media entrepreneur and chief legal correspondent for ABC News.