Dan Abrams’ Law&Crime Launches on Roku Channel

Dan Abrams' Law&Crime network is available on The Roku Channel

Law&Crime, the network started by TV legal expert Dan Abrams, reached an agreement to be distributed as part of The Roku Channel.

The Roku Channel now makes more than 190 free live linear television channels available to over-the- top streaming viewers.

“Roku continues to revolutionize the TV streaming experience by making it easy for their millions of engaged viewers to find quality content in a diverse array of genres,” said Alex Kopacz, head of content distribution & licensing at Law&Crime. “We’re thrilled to be part of The Roku Channel's robust linear lineup as interest in Law&Crime has skyrocketed and the viewership numbers continue to soar.”

Law&Crime covers multiple trials daily. It also has original programs including Brian Ross Investigates, hosted by former ABC chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross,

The network provided s gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer who was found guilty of killing George Floyd.

Blanket coverage is also planned for the trial of real estate heir Robert Durst beginning next week.

Law&Crime is available on most major OTT services including Peacock, fuboTV, Sling, Philo, Vidgo, Xfinity and Xumo, as well as on basic cable packages in most states,