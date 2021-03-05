Trending

Law&Crime Added to Plumage on Peacock

Dan Abrams’ channel to cover George Floyd murder case

Dan Abrams on Law&Crime
Dan Abrams' Law&Crime network has been added to Peacock (Image credit: Law&Crime)

 Law&Crime Network has been added to Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

The network, started by legal correspondent Dan Abrams, plans to cover the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police offer charged with the murder of George Floyd.

Backed by A+E Networks, Law&Crime is available on basic cable packages by several distributors.

It is also carried on major OTT services including fuboTV, Sling, Philo, Vidgo, Xumo and TV Plus.