Law&Crime Added to Plumage on Peacock
Dan Abrams’ channel to cover George Floyd murder case
Law&Crime Network has been added to Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.
The network, started by legal correspondent Dan Abrams, plans to cover the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police offer charged with the murder of George Floyd.
Backed by A+E Networks, Law&Crime is available on basic cable packages by several distributors.
It is also carried on major OTT services including fuboTV, Sling, Philo, Vidgo, Xumo and TV Plus.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.