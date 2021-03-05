Law&Crime Added to Plumage on Peacock

Dan Abrams' Law&Crime network has been added to Peacock

Law&Crime Network has been added to Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

The network, started by legal correspondent Dan Abrams, plans to cover the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police offer charged with the murder of George Floyd.

Backed by A+E Networks, Law&Crime is available on basic cable packages by several distributors.

It is also carried on major OTT services including fuboTV, Sling, Philo, Vidgo, Xumo and TV Plus.