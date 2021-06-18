Peacock Adds Law&Crime Series to On-Demand Roster

'Vanished' is one of the shows coming on-demand to Peacock

NBCU’s streaming service Peacock has added three series from Dan Abrams’ Law&Crime network to its on-demand library of true crime programming.

The series are Vanished, an eight-part docu-series on children who have disappeared, Trial File, which looks back at high profile criminal trials and two seasons of Buried with Love, one on the Watts family murders and the other on cheerleader Brooke Skylar Richardson, who was charged with murdering her baby.

The series come to Peacock after the streaming service launched Law&Crime’s linear network in March. The network currently features live coverage of the Robert Durst trial.