A special evening performance by multi-platinum singer Becky G will provide a memorable conclusion to TeievisaUnivision’s Casa Cultura upfront event on May 14.

The Spanish-langauge media giant will open its upfront event in the morning with a presentation headed by Donna Speciale, president of U.S. advertising sales and marketing, who will describe how TelevisaUnivision can help marketers reach the fast-growing Hispanic audience.

The event is being held in New York at HK Hall, which is being transformed into a Casa Cultura, giving buyers and clients a taste of Spanish flavor.

In the event, guest are invited back to heart Becky G.

“We are thrilled to have Becky G headline a special evening performance that will celebrate the power of and passion for Latin music, embodying the dynamism of La Cultura and its impact on American culture,” said Speciale. No work if Speciale will join Becky G on stage.

Becky G is a songwriter, actress and activist who performed The Fire Inside from the movie Flamin’ Hot during the 2024 Oscar telecasts. She also recently hosted and performed at the Latin American Music Awards on Univision, the first bilingual awards show on U.S. TV.

“TelevisaUnivision creates an invaluable space and spotlight on the experience of Latinos in the U.S and around the world,” said Becky G. “I'm excited to be a part of this event and celebrate nuestra Cultura con mi comunidad!”

Last year, TelevisaUnivision said it had its best upfront in terms of volume in nearly a decade, also bucking industry trends in pricing.

A record number of advertisers bought schedules in last year’s upfront and the company said it closed 2023 with a record number of new clients.