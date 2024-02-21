TelevisaUnivision Plans Dawn To Dark Upfront Events

TelevisaUnivision said it plans a full day of upfront events on May 14.

The Spanish-language TV giant will hold its upfront at HK Hall on the West Side of Manhattan. The space will be transformed into Case Cultura, a venue that will give advertisers and media buying a chance to be immersed into Latino culture.

The day will start with a presentation by Donna Speciale, president of U.S. advertising sales and marketing at TelevisaUnivision. Speciale will spell out the company’s go-to-market strategy and describe new solutions and platforms to help marketers reach the growing audience of Hispanic consumers.

In the evening, TelevisaUnivision will present a concert highlighting the company’s music platform Uforia. Performers will be announced closer to the event, the company said.

“It's time to embrace the new mainstream. If 2023 was the year Latinos dominated American culture, 2024 is the year la cultura dominates our industry. And without question, la cultura lives here at TelevisaUnivision,” Speciale said

“Inside our casa, we will bring to life the heart and passion of the massive community we exclusively serve; we will showcase Latinos’ influence on culture and commerce; and we will debut an enhanced portfolio of content, creator and audience capabilities for brands to truly unite with what is undoubtedly their most significant consumer segment,” she said.

In last year’s upfront TelevisaUnivision outpaced its English-language counterparts by achieving higher prices and higher volume. The company said it has a record number of advertisers participating in its upfront and finished 2023 with a record number of new clients.