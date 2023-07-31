TelevisaUnivision Finishes Upfront With Gains in Pricing and Volume

TelevisaUnivision has completed its upfront negotiations, seeing gains in pricing and volume in a challenging advertising market, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Volume growth was in the high-single digits and linear prices on a cost-per-thousand viewers (CPM) basis rose, closing the gap between Univision and the English-language broadcasters.

CEO Wade Davis talked about the strength of TelevisaUnivision’s upfront on the company’s earnings call earlier this month.

TelevisaUnivision’s streaming service ViX had record demand and volume, with about 80% of the advertisers who bought ads on the company’s linear networks also buying ViX to get incremental reach.

Demand for sports was also strong. The company will be televising the upcoming Copa America tournament in soccer and the NFL’s Super Bowl LVIII, which generated the highest ad prices in Univision’s history.

Special live events including the Latin Grammys were also in demand for advertisers.