TelevisaUnivision Finishes Upfront With Gains in Pricing and Volume
80% of linear-TV buyers also bought streamer ViX
TelevisaUnivision has completed its upfront negotiations, seeing gains in pricing and volume in a challenging advertising market, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Volume growth was in the high-single digits and linear prices on a cost-per-thousand viewers (CPM) basis rose, closing the gap between Univision and the English-language broadcasters.
CEO Wade Davis talked about the strength of TelevisaUnivision’s upfront on the company’s earnings call earlier this month.
TelevisaUnivision’s streaming service ViX had record demand and volume, with about 80% of the advertisers who bought ads on the company’s linear networks also buying ViX to get incremental reach.
Demand for sports was also strong. The company will be televising the upcoming Copa America tournament in soccer and the NFL’s Super Bowl LVIII, which generated the highest ad prices in Univision’s history.
Special live events including the Latin Grammys were also in demand for advertisers.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.