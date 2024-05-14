Amazon Prime Video Swings With Nicholas Cage Spider-Man Series

At its first upfront presentation to advertisers, Amazon Prime Video announced new series and renewed some of its hits.

The streamer, which started running ads in its entertainment programming this year, is also adding more game shows and producing additional sports documentaries.

Prime Video reaches 200 subscribers worldwide and 115 million in the U.S., making it the biggest ad-supported streaming service, Mike Hopkins, president of Amazon Prime said.

MGM Plus and Prime Video said they ordered Noir, a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir that will star Nicholas Cage.

Harry Bradbeer, who directed Prime Video’s Fleabag, will direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

“Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios.

“The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way,” Sanders said.

The company is also working on a sequel to its remake of Road House with Jake Gyllenhaal and a new version of Tomb Raider with Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! Is the answer to the question what is the first time that the Sony Pictures Television Game Show Division has collaborated with a streaming service.

“Pop Culture Jeopardy is its own cultural moment,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and target programming at Amazon MGM Studios. “With a team-based approach and pop-culture focus, our global Prime Video customers will exclusively experience this innovative spin on Jeopardy! while testing their knowledge on topics that both define and transcend generations.”

Prime Video ordered a fifth season of its diabolical superhero series The Boys, which starts its fourth season on June 13.

“The Boys could be the best job I’ll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family and exploding genitalia, though not in that order,” said Eric Kripke, showrunner for The Boys. “My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we’re not sure what to write about.”

The series Mr. & Mrs Smith was renewed for a second season. The series stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

“The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesa Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios.

Prime Video also confirmed there would be a second season of Cross from Paramount Television Studios and Skydance.

On the unscripted side, JB Smoove will host Buy It Now and Nick Cannon will host Wish List Games. The shows join Are You Smarter That a Celebrity? which is hosted by Kansas City Chief and Swiftie Travis Kelce.

“With the chance to win cash, prize or simply notoriety, competition and game series are the ultimate wish fulfillment,” said Anderson. “We are excited to expand our slate of classic, nostalgic title and look forward to making more dreams come true through our original IP.”

Prime Video also greenlit four new sports documentaries.

The shows include a four-part documentary on NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr., a four-part series on the history of the Madden video game, an anthology about epic Game 7s and a true-crime documentary about ChiefsAholic, the Kansas City superfan and serial bank robber.

Prime Video will also have a third season of Coach Prime, looking at Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

The game show The 1% Club will have a preview on May 23 on Prime Video before its official premiere on June 3 on Fox. Episodes will stream on Prime Video after they are broadcast on Fox.

A trailer for the show, hosted by Patton Oswalt, can be seen below.