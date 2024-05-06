85% of Amazon Prime Video Subscribers Are on the Ad-Supported Tier

Amazon Prime Video, which only began integrating ad-support in January, now has 85% of its user base on its partially advertising-based tier, according to newly published data from Hub Entertainment Research.

This compares to only 22% for Netflix, which launched its ad-supported tier back in November 2022.

The key difference, as Hub points out, was execution of the strategy -- in order to avoid being defaulted into Amazon's ad-supported tier, Prime members have to make the proactive account-settings change within the app to pay an additional $2.99 to avoid commercials.

It's the other way around for services like Netflix, where users choose to save money by switching to the commercial-laden tiers.

“Virtually overnight, Amazon Prime Video dramatically transformed the video advertising ecosystem,” said Mark Loughney, senior consultant for Hub, in a statement. “Suddenly advertisers have the ability to reach tens of millions of viewers on one platform, with robust targeting capabilities and a vast retail capability. Amazon has immediately launched themselves into ‘must buy’ territory for advertisers and media agencies.”

(Image credit: Hub Entertainment Research)

For its latest Quarterly Churn Tracker, Hub surveyed 6,338 US consumers age 16-74, who watch at least one hour of TV per week, from January - March.

Notably, with the shift of the second largest U.S. subscription video platform to partial ad support, the percentage of domestic SVOD users who stream only commercial-free video dropped 9 percentage points from the fourth quarter to the first quarter, Hub added.

NEXT TV NEWSLETTER The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

(Image credit: Hub Entertainment Research)

Meanwhile, Hub also found that at least early on, strong-arming its users into watching commercials hasn't harmed Amazon Prime Video's market share within the U.S. SVOD business.