NBCUniversal Stakes Claim To the Future of Advertising (Upfronts)

At a time when many are questioning the value of television advertising, NBCUniversal declared that it has more to offer than newcomers like Amazon, Netflix and YouTube.

Closing out that first presentation of what has been known as broadcast upfront week, Mark Marshall, chairman of NBCU advertising sales and partnerships, declared that “this is the future of advertising, right here, right now at NBCUniversal.”

Marshall took on both the other big media companies as well as the digital giants.

"Over the next few days, you'll hear others tout the power of their technology or they'll tell you it's all about content, or they'll talk about their distribution across streaming or broadcast or cable,” Marshall said.

“But it's not just about one thing,“ he continued. “It's about everything and it's about you. There is no doubt that the industry has changed. But we have been at the forefront of this change. And we've always put advertising in all of you at the center of every innovation. There is no other media company that has this content, this scale, this tech, this data, all in one place.”

Marshall offered the audience of media buyers and advertisers proof.

In January, NBCU announced what it calls one platform total audience, which enables the creation of media plans that span both linear and streaming inventory. Does it work?

NBCU collaborated with client Amgen and its agency, Omnicom Media Group, to run two parallel campaigns. One was based on total audience, the other was planned the old-fashioned way. The same amount of dollars was put behind both campaigns, Marshall said.

“The results exceeded even our own expectations,” he said, with the total audience campaign delivering 38% more cross-platform reach and a 22% increase in search volume.

Pizza chain Domino’s conducted a similar experiment. For Domino’s, the total audience campaign delivered a 38% increase in sales versus a more traditionally planned campaign.

“Let that sink in for a minute,“ Marshall said. “Domino's has been buying NBCU and its content for decades because it works for their brand. Yet one platform total audience drove a 38% increase in sales just by finding the right connection to the right consumer at the right time. I don't know if anyone in here is interested in 38% more sales, but let us know if you are.”

The digital giants have been offering data showing consumer reaction to their campaign and that has contributed to the shift of ad dollars from traditional media. But advertisers often complain that they don’t always know when or where their ads run on the big digital platforms.

“We did not create another opaque walled garden. We gave visibility to where every single unit ran,“ Marshall said. “Stick with me here. Here at NBC, we have this crazy idea: It's actually your money. You actually deserve to know where every single unit runs. We know not everyone else shares this sentiment and transparency.”

Marshall told the buyers that the stats show that not all advertising impressions are created equal. “Let’s keep that in mind when we negotiate over the next few weeks," he said.

Marshall memorably was thrust into the upfront spotlight a year ago after the sudden departure of Linda Yaccarino, who left NBCU to become CEO of Elon Musk’s Twitter, now known as X.

“To me, probably the biggest surprise of today so far has been that actually I was renewed for season two,” he cracked.

Late Night host Seth Meyers on stage at Radio City.

Marshall wasn’t the only funny guy at the upfront.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon opened the show signing a sad song that asked “why are we here? What are the upfronts?” But he changed his toon to a more upbeat “the future’s bright at NBC.”

Seth Meyers of Late Night was more to the point.

“It must feel so gratifying that everyone eventually comes back to advertising. Remember when streamers told you we’re going to do television in new ways, so I’m afraid we won’t be needing your little commercials anymore,” Meyers said. “A few years later, every episode of Shogun is interrupted by Whopper, Whopper, Double Whopper.”

