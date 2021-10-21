Facebook Watch to Launch Talk Show with Becky G

Streaming service Facebook Watch in November will launch a new talk show hosted by global entertainer Becky G, the service said Thursday.

The series, Face to Face with Becky G, will feature conversations with the singer/actress/activist's favorite artists, icons and friends relevant to her generation, the Latinx community and beyond, according to Facebook Watch. The new series is executive produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Becky G’s B Yourself Productions.

“We are thrilled to be working with Becky G and her team,” Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming for Facebook Watch said in a statement. “Becky G is a phenomenal multi-hyphenate talent and her strong social activism and honest conversations will resonate strongly with her fans.”

Added Becky G: “Staying connected to mi gente and our cultures is incredibly important to me. My new talk show on Facebook Watch will take this engagement to a whole new level - where we’ll discuss the issues that really matter to us and our communities, have great guests and of course, invite everyone to the conversation.”

Face to Face with Becky G is the latest Facebook Watch original talk show series targeting diverse audiences that includes Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, STEVE on Watch with Steve Harvey, Red Table Talk: The Estefans with Gloria Estefan, and Peace of Mind with Taraji, with Taraji P. Henson.

