Original Song Nominees at Oscars to be Performed Live

Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Scott George and the Osage Singers, and Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson will perform this year’s nominated songs at the 96th Oscars. ABC airs the event March 10 and Jimmy Kimmel hosts.

The Original Song nominees are “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot, performed by Becky G; “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie, performed by Gosling and Ronson; “What Was I Made For?” also from Barbie, performed by Eilish and O’Connell; “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony, performed by Batiste; and “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon, performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosts the Oscars, celebrating the best in movies. The event happens at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It starts at 7 p.m. ET March 10, a first for the Oscars, and goes until 10:30 p.m.

Best picture is between American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.

Oscars executive producers are Raj Kapoor, Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan, and Kapoor is the showrunner.