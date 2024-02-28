Original Song Nominees at Oscars to be Performed Live
Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish, Ryan Gosling among the performers
Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Scott George and the Osage Singers, and Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson will perform this year’s nominated songs at the 96th Oscars. ABC airs the event March 10 and Jimmy Kimmel hosts.
The Original Song nominees are “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot, performed by Becky G; “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie, performed by Gosling and Ronson; “What Was I Made For?” also from Barbie, performed by Eilish and O’Connell; “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony, performed by Batiste; and “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon, performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosts the Oscars, celebrating the best in movies. The event happens at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It starts at 7 p.m. ET March 10, a first for the Oscars, and goes until 10:30 p.m.
Best picture is between American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.
Oscars executive producers are Raj Kapoor, Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan, and Kapoor is the showrunner.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.