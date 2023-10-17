Oscars Production Team Named

Raj Kapoor is the showrunner and executive producer for the 96th Oscars, which happens on ABC March 10, 2024. Katy Mullan is an executive producer and Hamish Hamilton is the director.

Kapoor has worked on the event for the past seven years, and this is his first time as showrunner and executive producer.

Kenny Gravillis is Oscars creative director, Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley are production designers, David Chamberlin will executive produce the red carpet show and Lisa Love and Raúl Àvila are red carpet creative consultants.

“Raj and Hamish have been incredible Oscars collaborators, and we are delighted to welcome them and Katy to lead the 96th Oscars,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang. “Their deep love of cinema, fresh vision, and tremendous live television expertise is perfect for our reinvigorated show. We’re excited to work with them and our remarkable creative team – Kenny Gravillis, Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley, David Chamberlin, Lisa Love and Raúl Àvila – to deliver an exceptional show for audiences worldwide.”

Besides the Oscars, Kapoor’s credits include the Grammys, where he was the showrunner, Latin Grammys, the Emmys and Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Mullan is an executive producer, showrunner and partner in event production company Done + Dusted. A partner in Done + Dusted, Hamilton made his Oscars debut directing the 82nd Academy Awards in 2010.

“As a Canadian boy of South Asian descent and a girl from London who grew up watching the Oscars, dreaming of being part of it, this is a ‘pinch me’ moment!” said Kapoor and Mullan. “This has been an exceptional year for the movies, and it’s an absolute privilege to be leading the team celebrating the global film industry and the astounding talents that bring these cinematic stories to life. We’re dedicated to making it a remarkable celebration for all.”

Celebrating the best in film, the Oscars happen at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

“Having worked with Raj, Katy and Hamish on many special and memorable projects over the years, we have full confidence in their vision for the 96th Oscars,” said Rob Mills, executive VP, unscripted and alternative entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “Their creativity, infectious energy and sincere love for the movies will be the ticket to making this year's ceremony a night to remember.”

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 2023 and 2022 Academy Awards. No host has been named yet for the 2024 event.