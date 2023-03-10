How To Watch the Oscars

The 95th Oscars happens Sunday, March 12 on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel, host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, hosts, and presenters include Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Pedro Pascal, John Travolta, Antonio Banderas, Hugh Grant, Michael B. Jordan, Dwayne Johnson, Florence Pugh and Zoe Saldana.

The event takes place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Kimmel also hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gives out the Oscars to the best in film. Best Picture is between All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Tar, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

Rihanna will sing Lift Me Up, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and trio Son Lux will perform “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will sing “Naatu Naatu” from the movie RRR.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosted the Oscars last year. There was no host in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Coda won Best Picture last year. The 94th Oscars is perhaps best known for Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner are the Oscars showrunners, and executive produce the event with Molly McNearney. ■