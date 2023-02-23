Rihanna To Follow Super Bowl Show With Oscars Performance

Rihanna, who was seen by 118.7 million viewers when she performed at Super Bowl LVII, will be appearing at the Oscars, ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.

Rihanna will sing LIft Me Up, her Academy Award-nominated song from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the 95th Oscars on March 12.

The Academy Awards show is usually the most viewed show on television other than NFL games.

Rihanna is a nine-time Grammy Award winner and has eight multiplatform albums. LIft Me Up gives her her first Oscar nomination. The song’s music was written by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Garansson with lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler..

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirschner are the executive producer and showrunners for the Oscars this year, which is being hosted by Jimmy KImmel. ■