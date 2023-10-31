‘Simpsons Treehouse of Horror’ Happens After Halloween

The Treehouse of Horror episode of ‘The Simpsons’ airs on Fox Nov. 5.

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXIV is scheduled for Sunday, November 5, a rare post-Halloween airing for the annual event. The episode sees Bart turned into a non-fungible token (NFT) and Marge fight through the blockchain to rescue her son. Meanwhile, Lisa turns into a murderer from her past to track down a gruesome serial killer, and an outbreak in Springfield turns the residents into a bunch of lazy, beer-loving oafs.

There’s also a Silence of the Lambs parody, according to various reports, with Lisa as Clarice Starling and Sideshow Bob as Hannibal Lecter.

The Simpsons airs on Fox. Treehouse of Horror happens annually around Halloween.

Last year’s Treehouse of Horror aired on two nights, October 23 and October 30. In 2021, it ran on October 10. In 2020, it was pushed to November 1 due to the World Series going long, the first November appearance of Treehouse in a decade.

Fox typically schedules Treehouse of Horror to run after an NFL doubleheader to reach a large audience. That is why it is on November 5 this year.

Sideshow Bob teases “a grisly murder-mystery that marks the return of my oversized shoes to the Simpsons stage,” in a letter from Springfield Maximum Security Prison about the 2023 program.

Dan Castellaneta voices Homer and Julie Kavner handles Marge. Nancy Cartwright voices Bart and Yeardley Smith plays Lisa.

Matt Selman is Simpsons showrunner and executive producer. Matt Groening created the show. The Simpsons premiered on Fox in 1990.

Last year’s Treehouse of Horror featured two episodes, including a satire of the horror novel and film It. In 2021, it was an homage to Edgar Allen Poe and horror illustrator Edward Gorey. In 2020, Treehouse tipped its cap to the presidential election, Toy Story, Spider Man and Netflix comedy-drama Russian Doll.