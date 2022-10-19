‘The Simpsons’ ‘Treehouse of Horror’ Happens October 23, 30
Evil clown found killing kids
The Halloween special for The Simpsons happens October 23 and October 30 on Fox, with Treehouse of Horror offering two episodes. The episodes are entitled Treehouse of Horror Presents: Not It, and Treehouse of Horror XXXIII.
In the first episode, a supernatural clown starts slaying the children of Kingfield, until young Homer and other “middle school misfits,” in Fox’s words, take down the mysterious monster. But, years later, the evil clown, known as Krusto, returns.
In the second one, Marge’s resentment “takes monstrous form,” Lisa attempts to save the planet through an anime murder, and Homer realizes he isn’t quite the man he thought he was.
Matt Groening created The Simpsons. Season 34 began September 25.
The first Treehouse of Horror happened in 1990. Last year’s was an homage to horror writer and illustrator Edward Gorey, with a nod to Edgar Allan Poe. ■
