‘The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXII’ on Fox Oct. 10

Fox offers the annual The Simpsons Halloween special Treehouse of Horror Sunday, Oct. 10. For the first time, Treehouse of Horror, this one No. XXXII, offers five “spooky” segments, teases Fox. One is inspired by Edward Gorey’s animation.

“Words come to life in the reading of the children’s book The Telltale Bart,” summarizes Fox, “chronicling Bart’s evil deeds each month of the year.”

Edgar Allan Poe wrote The Tell-Tale Heart.

An illustrator with a knack for unsettling drawings, Gorey’s works include The Gashlycrumb Tinies, The Hapless Child and The Wuggly Ump. He died in 2000.

Last year’s Treehouse of Horror episode touched on the 2020 election.

The Simpsons is a Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman are the executive producers.

Dan Castellaneta voices Homer, Julie Kavner portrays Marge, Nancy Cartwright handles Bart and Yeardley Smith voices Lisa.