‘The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror’ to Tackle Election

Fox airs The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror XXXI Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Fox promises “a satire of the 2020 election almost as spirit-shattering as the real thing; as well as hilarious, yet blood-spattering, parodies of Toy Story, Spider Man: Into the Spider-verse and Russian Doll.”

The Simpsons has been doing a Treehouse of Horror episode around Halloween since 1990.

Fox noted that, if a “Fox Sports Special” airs that night, The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy will be preempted, with local programming airing in prime on the West Coast.

Season 32 of The Simpsons is underway. Matt Groening created the show.