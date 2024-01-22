‘Sexy Beast,’ ‘Expats,’ Masters of the Air’ Debut: What’s Premiering This Week (January 22-28)

Paramount Plus sequel series to the 2000 film Sexy Beast leads the list of new and returning series debuting during the last full week of January.

Sexy Beast debuts January 25 and follows the relationship between thieves planning a major bank heist in London during the 1990s, according to the streaming service. James McArdle, Emun Elliot and Sarah Greene star in the eight-episode series.

Premiering January 26 is Apple TV Plus’s nine-episode drama series Masters of the Air. The Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman-produced series follows a bomber group as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany during World World II. The series stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann and Barry Keoghan.

Also debuting January 26 is Prime Video’s Expats, which stars Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo as a group of women brought together in Hong Kong by a chain of life-altering events.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of January 22 to 28. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

January 24, Chrissy & Dave Dine Out (reality series), Freeform

January 24, Queer Eye (returning series), Netflix

January 24, A Real Bug’s Life (documentary series), Disney Plus

January 24, Six Nations: Full Contact (sports documentary), Netflix

January 25, Griselda, (drama), Netflix

January 25, In The Know (animated comedy), Peacock

January 26, Hightown (returning series), Starz

January 26, The Underdogs (movie), Prime Video