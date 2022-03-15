Scott Warren Named General Manager Of CBS Local Operations in San Francisco

Paramount’s CBS News and Stations unit named Scott Warren as president and general manager of its local businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Warren had most recently been senior director of news and content for Charter Communications’ Spectrum 1 News in Los Angeles.

In his new post, Warren will oversee KPIX-TV, KBCW-TV, the CBS news Bay Area streaming channel and CBSsf.com and report to Jennifer Mitchell, president of CBS Stations.

He replaces Kevin Walsh, who announced plans to retire in February.

“We are very pleased to have found a new leader for our Bay Area businesses who possesses such a long and strong track record of success and also has experience in the market,” Mitchell said. “As I have gotten to know Scott, it’s clear that he is passionate about the people and places that make San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and their surrounding communities special. We look forward to welcoming him to the talented and experienced team at CBS San Francisco.”

CBS has recently named new GMs at several of its stations recently, including Kelly Frank in Philadelphia and Deborah Collura in Sacramento . Last year, CBS had to replace several of the GMs at its largest stations after an investigation into charges of misconduct leveled in a Los Angeles Times report.

Before joining Charter, Warren was an executive producer at Headline News, executive producer at WFLD-TV, chicago and spent two years with The Weather Channel. Earlier in his career he worked in the Bay Area with KTVU-TV, KNTV-TV, Tech TV and Yahoo!

“The Bay Area holds a special place in my heart,” Warren said. “For me and my family, there is no other place like it in the world. I feel honored to join Wendy McMahon, Jennifer Mitchell and the talented KPIX team, and embrace the deep storytelling tradition of CBS as we serve the people of the Bay Area.” ■