Kevin Walsh, KPIX-KBCW San Francisco General Manager, Announces Retirement

Kevin Walsh, president and general manager of KPIX-KBCW San Francisco, has announced his retirement from the CBS-owned stations. His last day is February 26.

“During my time in the industry and at ViacomCBS I’ve been fortunate to have accomplished many career goals,” he said in a memo to staff. “Yet most fulfilling of all has been working with some of the most talented people in the industry here at KPIX. In spite of all the challenges over these past two years, the resilience and dedication of this group of people has been beyond inspiring. Thank you.”

Walsh also had oversight of KSTW Seattle from 2017 to 2021. He previously was VP/general manager of KOVR-KMAX Sacramento, also in the CBS group.

Walsh joined CBS Television Stations in August 2005 when he was hired to be KMAX general sales manager. He became VP/general manager there in fall 2008.

Walsh also spent time at KRON San Francisco, KABC Los Angeles and KTLA Los Angeles.

“I want to offer my gratitude for the leadership he has provided during his 17 years with our company, beginning in Sacramento, and continuing in Seattle as well as with all of you at KPIX-KBCW the past five years,” said Jennifer Mitchell, CBS Stations president, in a memo to staff.

CBS Stations has not named a replacement general manager in the Bay Area, which is DMA No. 6. ■