Joe Freni Named VP/Station Manager at CBS-owned KSTW Seattle

Joe Freni has been named VP and station manager at KSTW Seattle, a The CW affiliate owned by CBS. He starts immediately and reports to Tom Canedo, president, CBS Stations.

Freni has been VP and director of sales and marketing at KSTW since 2017. He joined the station as national sales manager in 2012.

“Throughout his nearly 10-year career with The CW Seattle, Joe has done a terrific job of earning the respect and trust of his colleagues, the station’s clients and community partners,” Canedo said. “With Kevin Walsh — the longtime general manager of both our San Francisco and Seattle businesses — now 100% focused on the Bay Area, we are pleased to place the leadership responsibilities for our Seattle properties in Joe’s experienced and very capable hands.”

Freni grew up in the Seattle area. Prior to joining KSTW, he worked for the Katz Media Group.

“I am thankful for this wonderful opportunity to lead The CW Seattle and work with Tom and the rest of the team at CBS News and Stations,” Freni said. “I am excited to partner with my colleagues both here in Seattle and across our group to strategize future growth opportunities for The CW Seattle in terms of local content development, community engagement and making sure our station continues to be a place where our team members feel valued and respected.” ■