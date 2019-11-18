CBSN San Francisco Bay Area Launches

CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive have launched CBSN San Francisco Bay Area, the fourth of CBS’ 13 local direct-to-consumer streaming news services. CBSN San Francisco Bay Area features 24/7 anchored programming, coverage of live breaking news in the region, and a library of local news content available on demand.

“Building on the success of our New York, Los Angeles and Boston services, we are excited to continue the rollout of our CBSN Local services with today’s launch in the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations. “We look forward to meeting the rising demand for high-quality local news content on streaming platforms in all of our markets, and we are on course to have all 13 CBSN Local services launched by early next year, ahead of the 2020 political primaries and elections.”

CBSN New York debuted in December 2018. CBSN Los Angeles came in June 2019 and CBSN Boston in September 2019.

CBSN Minnesota is scheduled to debut in December. By early 2020, CBS plans to launch CBSN Local services in the eight remaining markets where the company has a local television news organization, including Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Denver, Miami, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

CBSN San Francisco Bay Area’s daily lineup includes live streams of KPIX and KBCW’s newscasts and additional weekday one-hour newscasts at 7 a.m., 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., produced exclusively for the platform.

“Everyone at CBS San Francisco Bay Area is excited to participate in today’s launch,” said Kevin Walsh, president and general manager, KPIX and KBCW. “We look forward to making our award-winning local news content available to a wider audience, locally and globally, with consumers now being able to get the latest Bay Area news on their favorite platforms whenever they want to watch.”

CBSN launched in November 2014. CBSN Local services are ad-supported.

“The tremendous collaboration between CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive is continuing to pay off by placing our CBSN Local services at the forefront of addressing consumers’ interest in receiving local, relevant and useful information on all platforms,” said Adam Wiener, executive vice president and general manager of CBS Local Digital Media.