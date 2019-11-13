Pluto TV Rolls Out New CBS Interactive Channels

Viacom’s Pluto TV on Wednesday launched new channels from CBS Interactive as Viacom and CBS get closer to completing their merger.

One new channel feature entertainment news from CBS’s ET Live streaming service. Pluto TV users will also get access to local news in New York and Los Angeles from CBSN.

Related: CBS to Create Channels for Viacom's Pluto TV

Pluto TV already carried channels featuring national news from CBSN and tech news from CNET.

“CBS Interactive has long been an integral partner for Pluto TV. We are excited to continue to grow this relationship and extend new value to the Pluto TV audience together,” said Jeff Shultz, executive VP and chief business officer at Pluto TV.

Joe Ianniello, acting CEO of CBS, announced that Pluto TV would be adding channels from CBS during CBS’s earnings call on Tuesday.

Related: Pluto TV Adding Music Video Channels From Vevo

"In addition to our previously launched CBSN and CNET channels on Pluto TV, we're thrilled to be bringing more of our ad-supported streaming channels to the platform with today's launch of our entertainment news channel, ET Live, and CBSN's local news channels for New York and Los Angeles," said Sarah Jeon, executive VP, business development at CBS Interactive.

The new programming and channel collaboration with CBS Interactive will join Pluto TV’s 200+ live, linear, curated channels and thousands of movies on demand from major studios, networks, publishers and digital media companies.