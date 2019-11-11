Pluto TV Adding Music Video Channels From Vevo

Viacom’s Pluto TV has made a deal with Vevo, which will roll out 10 new music video channels on the free streaming service.

The first channel, Vevo POP will launch Nov. 12. More channels will follow, including a holiday-themed channel, the companies said.

After Viacom acquired Pluto TV earlier this year, it rolled out several channels based on its cable TV channels, including MTV.

“Vevo is a world-class brand with a global audience that is a natural fit for Pluto TV. Historically, our business models have been symbiotic, where we have successfully reimagined media and behaviors from past to thrive in the current and future OTT ecosystem,” stated Jeff Shultz, chief business officer at Pluto TV. “We are excited to add these new Vevo channels and genres to our Music Video category bringing exciting, premium music video content from the world’s greatest artists to further the revival of music videos on streaming television.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Pluto TV is a leader in the over-the-top market that offers the opportunity for music videos to return to the living room alongside great film and television offerings,” said Kevin McGurn, president of sales and distribution at Vevo. “We are thrilled to continue the expansion of our distribution network by increasing our offering to agencies and clients who want to advertise around premium music video content at scale in a network TV setting.”

Vevo is the world’s largest premium music video provider with 26 billion monthly views. Vevo has more than 400,000 music videos in its catalog.

Pluto TV has more than 18 million monthly active users and 200 live, linear channels plus thousands of movies and TV episodes on demand.