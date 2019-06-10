CBS Stations, CBS Interactive Launch CBSN Los Angeles

CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive have launched CBSN Los Angeles, the second of the company’s local direct-to-consumer streaming news services. CBSN Los Angeles features 24/7 anchored programming, coverage of live breaking news events, and a library of local news content available on-demand.

CBSN Los Angeles joins CBSN New York, which debuted in December 2018.

CBSN Los Angeles’ daily lineup includes live streams of KCBS (CBS 2) and KCAL (KCAL 9), regularly scheduled newscasts and additional weekday one-hour newscasts at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. produced exclusively for the platform.

“Beginning with the launch of CBSN New York, which has exceeded our expectations and is steadily growing its audience, to today’s debut in Los Angeles, and continuing with our plans to launch our next services in Boston and San Francisco later this year, we are excited to be moving forward with our commitment to make our premium local news content available on all of the most popular platforms and open the door to creating new revenue streams,” said Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations.

CBSN Los Angeles programming will be led by CBS 2 and KCAL 9 anchors and reporters as well as a team of journalists who will report exclusively for the streaming service.

“As we have proven with the success of CBSN New York, the need to deliver local, relevant and useful information regardless of device or platform continues to grow,” said Adam Wiener, executive VP/GM of CBS Local Digital Media. “By harnessing the newsgathering power of KCBS/KCAL, we are excited to have Los Angeles as the next market to leverage CBSN distribution."

CBSN Los Angeles is available through CBSN, on CBSNews.com and on the CBS News apps. The service is also available through www.CBSLosAngeles.com and the CBS Local mobile app.

The CBSN Local services are ad-supported.