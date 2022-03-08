Kelly Frank Named President/GM at KYW-WPSG Philadelphia

Kelly Frank has been named president and general manager of KYW-WPSG Philadelphia, which are part of CBS News and Stations. She will report to Adrienne Roark, president, CBS Stations, and starts April 4.

Frank has been director of content at Tegna’s WTSP Tampa.

“Kelly is a proven leader who is highly regarded by her peers, and she has done a terrific job of leading the news team at our CBS affiliate in Tampa, where they have grown their audience across all platforms,” said Wendy McMahon, president and co-head, CBS News and Stations. “We look forward to having Kelly draw on her wide range of experience as she helps us build on CBS Philly’s legacy of community service.”

Prior to her time at WTSP, Frank was director of news and digital content at WBNS Columbus. She has also been an executive producer at CNN, WTTG Washington, KPNX Phoenix and WTMJ Milwaukee. She was also a producer at WCMH Columbus.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Kelly for almost my entire career, going back to when we worked together at WCMH in Columbus,” Roark said. “Kelly has established herself as an innovator who has successfully modernized and transformed the traditional broadcast news operation into a multiplatform content engine. In addition to being a true journalist, Kelly is a tremendous coach, mentor and motivator. And above all, Kelly is someone who leads with empathy and supports her work family. Her wonderful combination of experience and heart will make her a great fit for our team in Philadelphia.”

Frank succeeds Brandin Stewart in the GM role. Philadelphia is DMA No. 4.

“I am excited and deeply honored to have the opportunity to join CBS News and Stations at such a transformative time and work with the top-flight team at CBS Philly,” Frank said. “I love the rich history and diversity that exists in Philadelphia, both at KYW and in the community. I look forward to joining the team and embracing all that makes Philly so special.” ■