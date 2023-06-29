Samsung TV Plus Unwraps Christmas In July Channel

Samsung TV Plus is streaming Christmas in July programming on a new first-party HOliday Movies Channel.

Movies on the new channels include The Tree That Saved Christmas with Lacey Chabert, The Songs of Mistletoe with Roma Downey, A Christmas Cruise with Vivica A. Fox and Christmas Comes Home with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Samsung is also bringing viewers more seasonal programming with Fireworks Across America from Fox’s Live Now. The Channel will display celebrations from cities including New York, Washington, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Philadelphia.

In June, Samsung racked up entertainment channels GET TV, Billiard TV and Vevo’s 2010s channel It also added diverse storytelling with the ALLBLK Gems channel.

Viewers will be able to stream news on the CBS News Explore channel from Canada and local news from ABC’s WABC-TV in New York and WPVI-TV in Philadelphia.