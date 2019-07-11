SagamoreHill Broadcasting Gets Nielsen Ratings Again

SagamoreHill Broadcasting said it signed a deal that will give its stations local television ratings from Nielsen.

SagamoreHill’s stations have not had Nielsen ratings since Jan 1, 2011.

“We are pleased to be working again with Nielsen,” said Louis Wall, president and CEO of SagamoreHill Broadcasting. “Their local TV audience research, which includes coverage of broadcast-only homes, will enable us to accurately and comprehensively show our value to advertisers.”

The multi-year agreement covers stations in two markets, Watertown, N.Y., and Columbus, Ga.

SagamoreHill used Comscore in Columbus until May.

“We’ve always had a great dialogue with SagamoreHill Broadcasting and are delighted to provide them with local measurement again,” said Catherine Herkovic, executive VP and managing director, Nielsen Local. “We look forward to working with them to showcase their value to advertisers and empower them with stronger measurement and insights that will drive bottom-line business results.”