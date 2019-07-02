beIN Sports Renews TV Ratings Deal With Nielsen

beIN Sports said it signed a new long-term national TV measurement agreement with Nielsen.

beIN Sports and beIN Sports en Espanol will continue to get market intelligence and persons-level viewing data.

As part of the agreement, the network will get data on audience targets including information on viewer lifestyles, attitudes and preferences.

Financial details were not disclosed by beIN said that since subscribing to Nielsen in 2017, it has been better able to monetize its audiences and make campaign more effective for advertisers.

“Consumers today, especially sports viewers are looking not just for a diverse slate of content, but also a variety of viewing options. With our network growth in non-traditional platform viewership and our viewers recently ranking among the top in terms of length of tune and engagement scales, it’s critical for us to make sure that our world-class programming is reaching the right audience through advanced audience measurement tools,” said Antonio Briceño, deputy managing director of beIN Sports USA and Canada. “Our use of Nielsen data has allowed us to maximize the value of our assets by providing our advertisers with a holistic view of their campaign performance across our properties. We look forward to our renewed relationship with Nielsen as we continue our journey to become a preeminent destination for the U.S. sports viewer.”

“From early on beIN Sports has embraced our National TV measurement service and we are excited to extend our relationship,” said Peter Bradbury, executive VP and managing director of Nielsen’s National Sellers Group. “To succeed in today’s fragmented media landscape, beIN Sports, as well as other content publishers, need advanced products and analytics that accurately measure the power of their business and offer metrics to monetize their audiences. Our solutions gets to the heart of what media buyers and sellers need, tools that span the entire media process and ensure that all audiences are planned against and measured to achieve the highest campaign yield for the investment.”