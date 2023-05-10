Roku Adds Home Monitoring System to Smart Home Gadget Line

Roku, which entered the smart home gadget business with lightbulbs, cameras and doorbells eight months ago with help from manufacturing partner Wyze Labs, has added a $99 home monitoring system to its game.

The five-piece Roku Home Monitoring System SEincludes two entry sensors, which ping your smart phone when a door or window is opened; a motion sensor that can be adjusted so that it doesn't mis-react to pets; a hub with built-in siren that can alert the entire neighborhood if something goes seriously wrong; and a keypad that allows you to control the whole kit and caboodle.

“Roku’s new home monitoring system provides peace of mind, while being easier than ever to set up, control, and monitor,” said Mark Robins, VP of Roku's smart home effort. “We are proud to further extend Roku’s Smart Home lineup with affordable, simple ways to secure the safety of any home.”

Roku has also tweaked its TVOS with new features to accommodate its new home monitoring gear. The home monitoring kit is now compatible with Roku voice control, for example, and you can now scan your camera's recording history via your living room TV.