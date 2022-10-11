Roku Appears Set to Enter the Smart Home Biz

Product photos and shipping manifests intercepted on the internet by savvy tech watchers this week strongly suggests that Roku is poised to enter the smart home business.

On Reddit, users have found product photos for half a dozen Roku-branded smart home products, including smart light bulbs, lightstrips, electrical plugs, indoor and outdoor cameras, and a pan cam.

Always-eagle-eyed tech blogger David Zatz pieced together these Reddit posts, along with data from Walmart and several shipping manifests. He determined that Roku is placing its brand name on products manufactured by smart home hardware maker Wyze. (ZatzNotFunny.com actually uncovered two shipping manifests, which can be found here and here.)

The hardware would seem to fit into Roku's recent business strategy of creating a superior viewing environment for its consumers -- in addition to controlling the audio with smart speakers and subwoofers, users would now have smart control of the mood lighting ... and the piece of mind that comes with having the security issue solved before you tune into that new Roku Channel original series.

Notably, Roku hasn't publicly confirmed its entry into this new product line.