Walmart Expands Online Shopping Relationship With Roku

Walmart said it is expanding Walmart Connect, which works on home shopping with advertisers and media platforms and has data on consumer behavior.

Partners including Roku , TikTok, Snap, Firework and TalkShopLive will work with Walmart Connect as innovation partners that will test and learn new ways to reach consumers via social media, entertainment, t-commerce and live streaming during the holiday season.

Retailers, including Target and Kroger, work with advertisers and media companies to help measure the impact of advertising and marketing programs

“Together, we will work with each partner to more deeply connect advertisers with customers throughout key moments in the shopper journey in order to provide the best solutions for advertisers,” said Seth Dallaire, executive VP and chief revenue officer of Walmart U.S. in a blog post.

Walmart in June announced enabling streamers to purchase featured products fulfilled by Walmart directly on Roku.

The shopping experience will be funded by advertisers through Walmart Connect and Roku Advertising, the companies said. Walmart Connect will connect brands to customers through the t-commerce platform on Roku. Advertisers will receive insights on effectiveness with Walmart Connect measurement.

“Our partnerships further underscore how Walmart Connect is committed to evolving our business and expanding our offerings to actively stay ahead of what advertisers need,” Dallaire said. “There is no other platform that can extend to new formats where customers are engaging and interacting, and leverage Walmart’s unparalleled first party omnichannel data to deliver measurable sales performance. We are excited to test, learn and iterate on what drives performance for advertisers as we continue to break new ground with our partners.” ■

