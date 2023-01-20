Reelz Steps into Wrestling Ring in February with 'Major League Wrestling' Series

Reelz has acquired the rights to a new pro wrestling series launching in February.

The weekly primetime series, Major League Wrestling, debuts February 7 and will feature a mix of world class fighters entering the ring to battle one another in front of a new generation of fans, according to the network. Immediately following the one-hour shows, Reelz will debut classic episodes from the MLW library.

MLW will feature the next generation of some of the most iconic wrestling families in the sport including the Samoan Dynasty, the British Bulldogs and more.

“Major League Wrestling is for a new generation of fans and we’re thrilled to bring our viewers a ringside view with exciting nights at the fights,” Reelz Senior VP of Programming Steve Cheskin said in a statement. “With the strong response from our viewers to several Reelz originals celebrating the extraordinary lives and careers of professional wrestlers we’re stepping into the ring to bring them new Major League Wrestling events every week.” ■