Redbox Adds AXS TV Now, Fight Network To Streaming Service

Redbox said it has added Anthem Sports & Entertainment’s AXS TV Now and Fight Network to its free live TV streaming service.

The networks were added under an expanded content agreement between Redbox and Anthem. Redbox previously had Anthem’s Impact Wrestling Channel on its streaming service.

" Anthem Sports & Entertainment has a wealth of great content that is perfect for our Redbox streaming audience,” said Chris Yates, general manager, Redbox On Demand. "We’ve already seen success with the Impact Wrestling Channel, and we know Fight Network and AXS TV Now will also be well received by our viewers.”

Redbox, well known for its video kiosks has been expanding its ad-supported streaming business. The company is owned by Apollo Global Management and is preparing to go public via a special purpose acquisition company. It has also been adding content. Redbox recently acquired 100 hours of standup and comedy programming from Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud production company.

“Redbox is a true pioneer in the streaming landscape, and Anthem is proud to expand upon our successful partnership with the launch of AXS TV Now and Fight Network on the platform,” said Len Asper, president and CEO of Anthem Sports & Entertainment. “The Impacts Wrestling Channel has been well-received by Redbox users, and we are excited to provide them with even more top-quality content with these two new additions. From classic concerts and iconic bouts, to insightful interviews, unique originals, and everything in-between, our networks offer something for everyone, and we look forward to sharing them all with the Redbox audience.”

AXS TV Now is an ad supported entertainment, music and lifestyle streaming service featuring concerts, music features and The Big Interview with Dan Rather.

Fight Network is a 24/7 destination for combat sports coverage, with more than 300 hours of live fights from promoters around the world.