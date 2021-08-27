Christina Chu Joins Redbox as VP of Technology
Exec has been will Fullscreen, NBCUniversal
Redbox, looking to expand its streaming business, said it hired Christina Chu as VP of technology.
Chu, previously senior VP for engineering at Fullscreen Media, will lead a team developing technology and product improvements for the company’s kiosk business as well as its streaming platform.
"Christina brings expansive end-to-end engineering expertise and domain knowledge in media and streaming platforms which will have an immediate impact," said Stephen Lavin, chief technology officer at Redbox. "I know she will create and execute product and technology enhancements with the Redbox team that will make the viewing experience on our apps even more enjoyable."
At Fullscreen Media, Chu led efforts to launch the company's first SVOD product. She also developed feature enhancements to the SVOD platform. Before that, Chu spent more than a decade at NBCUniversal, where she transformed a legacy broadcast and supply chain into a digital‐based platform as VP of media technology.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.