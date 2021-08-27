Christina Chu Joins Redbox as VP of Technology

Redbox, looking to expand its streaming business, said it hired Christina Chu as VP of technology.

Chu, previously senior VP for engineering at Fullscreen Media, will lead a team developing technology and product improvements for the company’s kiosk business as well as its streaming platform.

"Christina brings expansive end-to-end engineering expertise and domain knowledge in media and streaming platforms which will have an immediate impact," said Stephen Lavin, chief technology officer at Redbox. "I know she will create and execute product and technology enhancements with the Redbox team that will make the viewing experience on our apps even more enjoyable."

At Fullscreen Media, Chu led efforts to launch the company's first SVOD product. She also developed feature enhancements to the SVOD platform. Before that, Chu spent more than a decade at NBCUniversal, where she transformed a legacy broadcast and supply chain into a digital‐based platform as VP of media technology.